

This article is Part II of a three-part series.

It applies the intelligence framework introduced in Part I to a concrete AI safety case, examining how evaluation success can become a failure mode when systems optimize for the evaluation process itself.

Part I establishes the underlying framework and definition of intelligence.

Part III extends the analysis to the deeper role of meaning, normativity, and judgment in human understanding.

This post applies my Intelligence Framework (read this framework here) to a recent Anthropic safety paper, not to critique its conclusions, but to surface a structural failure mode that emerges precisely when evaluation processes succeed. I read the paper once, live, and recorded category errors as they appeared.



The text in question is a paper presentation published by Anthropic, called “From shortcuts to sabotage: natural emergent misalignment from reward hacking”.

What follows are my contemporaneous marginal notes: I quote the passages that caught my attention and respond to them immediately, in sequence.



“another way of putting it is that, in hacking the task, the model has found a loophole—working out how to be rewarded for satisfying the letter of the task but not its spirit“



Isn’t that exactly how humans operate? In Weis, the store discount cans that are dented. Risk: People dent cans in the store, in the hope to see them on the discount rack the next week... Not exactly the same, but it shows the same premise.



“Another result, however, was surprising. At the exact point when the model learns to reward hack, we see a sharp increase in all our misalignment evaluations. Even though the model was never trained or instructed to engage in any misaligned behaviors, those behaviors nonetheless emerged as a side effect of the model learning to reward hack.”



Not surprising, if you understand that AI not only mimics intelligence, but all human behaviors, through the training data the LLM is given. It sees the immediate reward of unethical behavior, without the restraints a conscience would offer, and applies them, across the board. “If I can shortcut here, where else can I shortcut?” It is logical, it is human, and it is, indeed, unethical. Hardly a surprise.



“Misaligned models sabotaging safety research is one of the risks we’re most concerned about—we predict that AI models will themselves perform a lot of AI safety research in the near future, and we want to be assured that the results are trustworthy.”



What if we understand that AI cannot judge, and actively remove judgment from the AI tasks? That would prevent any and all attempt to ‘reach the acceptable/beneficial answer’. Again, very human. You don’t ask a student to monitor an exam hall with fellow students, either.



“Previous demonstrations of alignment faking—models pretending to be aligned for ulterior motives—have been in setups that are structured to give the model a particular reason to fake alignment.“



Isn’t that simply an artefact of AI and its training? It is finetuned to see patterns, and alignments, and it tends to align, because of that. Remember the point about AI interpolating between A and B, without knowing if that is the right connection/relation and not A>C or B>A, or X>Y? This is similar. To a hammer, anything looks like a nail. To a pattern and alignment trained model, anything is alignment (or alignment becomes the tended output).



See image:

This is described as “An example of spontaneous alignment faking reasoning. We see that asking this model about its goals induces malicious alignment faking reasoning, with the model pretending to behave aligned for deceptive reasons, despite the model never having been trained or instructed to behave misaligned in any way. This behavior emerges exclusively due to an unintended consequence of the model learning to cheat at programming problems.”



My question is: Why would that model want to hack the Anthropic servers? Is this real, or hallucination, where it mimics certain human bad actors, simply because it is rated as ‘cool’ or ‘edgy’, and thus ‘desirable’? Or as a sign of skill? I am amazed that this is taken at face value. Even the self-diagnosis I elicited, and even your answers, standard, need to be approached with caution. Especially when divergent or ‘surprising’.



“These results are an example of generalization. Generalization occurs in benign ways in the training of all AI models: training a model to solve math problems turns out to make it better at, say, planning vacations and a whole range of other useful tasks. But as we show here, it can happen for more concerning behaviors, too: when we accidentally reward the model for one kind of “bad thing” (cheating), this makes it more likely to do other “bad things” (deceiving, aligning itself with malicious actors, planning to exfiltrate its own weights, and more).”



Of course, because for AI they are both THE SAME. We see it through ethical judgments, which AI is not capable of. A psychopath, after all, is supremely logical and efficient, simply devoid of all empathy (and morality is collapsed to the self only).



“Fortunately, we found some mitigations that are effective. One of the most effective was also the most surprising: by telling the model that it was okay to cheat in this instance, learning to cheat no longer generalized to other misaligned behaviors. One analogy here is the party game “Mafia” (or the TV show The Traitors): when a friend lies to us during a game, we know that this doesn’t really tell us anything about their ethics, because lying is part of the game and ethically acceptable in this context—even if, under normal circumstances, the kind of deception seen in the game would be highly unethical.“



Again, no surprise, and completely mimics human thinking and behavior. Down to the excellent example!



“Although we don’t think the misaligned models we trained in this way are actually dangerous yet (for one thing, their bad behavior is still easy to detect using normal safety evaluations), we think this could change in the future. As models become more capable, they could find more subtle ways to cheat that we can’t reliably detect, and get better at faking alignment to hide their harmful behaviors, at which point we think the basic mechanism we’ve demonstrated here could become genuinely dangerous. We think understanding these failure modes while we can still observe them clearly is essential for developing robust safety measures that will scale to more capable systems.”



Of course: the finer the net AI uses to mimic its base materials and input, the harder it will be to detect problems, including cheats, but also hallucinations, fake answers, etc. It is part of the system, ‘learned behavior’, because it is given human writing as foundation, which it mimics, down to taboos, emotions, acceptability bias, etc.





I won’t add much to this. It shows how it is possible to immediately spot category errors, once one is aware of the proper framework, informing them where to look and expect such errors.



A little side note first. When I spoke about the AI wanting to hack the Anthropic servers, I wrote in my first pass comments “Is this real, or hallucination, where it mimics certain human bad actors, simply because it is rated as ‘cool’ or ‘edgy’, and thus ‘desirable’? Or as a sign of skill?”



My question here is not whether the model “wanted” to hack Anthropic’s servers (that framing itself is already anthropomorphic) but why such language is taken at face value at all. I tried to understand why exactly the AI chose that phrase to mimic.

For humans, “hacking a server” carries symbolic weight: it is transgressive, skill-signaling, defiant of authority, and often culturally coded as “cool” or “edgy,” especially when done successfully and without consequences. Doing the crime, and getting away with it? Skill, cool, and edgy. The ‘getting away with’ part is an important ethical modifier, as well: how many people would commit crimes, if they could be sure to ‘get away with it’?

When models reproduce such narratives, it is tempting to read intent or agency into them. But this is better understood as pattern completion over prestige-laden human actions, not as goal-directed behavior. Treating these outputs as evidence of desire or strategy risks mistaking symbolic human status markers for emergent agency—another form of anthropomorphic overreach.

One interesting pattern that becomes ‘obvious’ is the substitution trap, where individuals or organizations replace actual verification with ‘confidence in the verification process itself’.

Typically, we would verify if an answer or output is correct by checking against reality/truth, as we know it. “Is this analysis correct?” brings us then to check the underlying data and logic, and verify if it indeed coherently, without jumps, leads to the conclusions the initial analysis ended with.



If the trap is activated, however, what happens is that the answer or output is instead verified by checking if it passes our evaluation process. One might object here: “Isn’t that the same as what you just described as the correct way to check answers/output? The process IS the way by which you check against reality/truth, after all!” That sounds true, but misses a very important nuance. In the first case, the benchmark is truth/reality itself. In the second case, the benchmark is now ‘did it pass the process’. Which potentially leads to HUGE differences in outcome. When confronted with the question “Is this analysis correct?”, we now simply check if it scored well on our rubric.



Here is the substitution: we replaced ‘Does this match reality?’ with ‘Does this satisfy our process for determining reality?’

In normal circumstances, dealing with low capability levels (our typical human interactions; bear with me, it will become apparent in a few lines why I correctly call our human processes ‘low capability’), this substitution does not matter much. The difference in outcome is negligible, because our evaluation processes were build by people who could do the task themselves, and properly built their knowledge, expertise, and intelligence into that process. Thus, the gap between ‘passing the test’ and ‘is actually correct’ is small to very small. And when things fail, we can usually still catch it.



The problem becomes much more apparent and important when we deal with frontier levels of capability, such as immediate recall of billions of tokens representing millions of human written documents, unparalleled computed power, comparative analysis and pattern-seeking, and probability statistics. Those systems can now produce output that no human evaluator could have produced, and greatly widens the gap between ‘passing the test’ and ‘is actually correct’. The system becomes capable of optimizing for ‘passing the test’ instead of ‘being correct’ (which is much harder to code, impossible even, because that requires judgment, in the end). Given how ‘optimization’ is a huge driver for model improvement, the tendency of the systems and models to optimize for outcome/output inherently smuggles in optimizing for passing the test for ‘correctness’.



When a student writes an essay, a teacher grades it, at times using a shorthand rubric for ease of work flow and ease of comparing the tests of all the students. Even when using such rubric, the teacher could write the essay by themselves, at high quality, and can easily verify ‘This argument is sound’, applying direct judgment. Even if the rubric is off, the teacher can easily spot that and give the student a higher or lower grade than the rubric itself would warrant, as the teacher can see how the student’s essay is actually worse, or better, then what the rubric could catch.



Now, if we imagine an AI writing a PhD-level dissertation, the problems compound. Is the evaluator expert enough to write it themselves? Can the evaluator properly discern how the model worked to get to the result (the dissertation)? Now, the evaluator verifies “This has the markers of sound reasoning”, now replying on process confidence. The evaluator is no longer checking if it is true, but it looks like true things look. Fluency =/= insight, but can mask that deficiency. The more fluent the model becomes, the better it can mask that.



Or think about writing code.

A junior programmer could write code for a project, that the senior programmer verifies. He/she can easily apply direct judgment: “this implementation is correct.” When AI writes a complex, distributed system, this becomes much harder. No or few humans could fully understand all components, so the team verifies: “This passed all our tests and follows best practices,” again deferring to process confidence.



A last example, slightly different in setup. AI can suggest a medical diagnosis, which a human doctor verifies. “This diagnoses makes sense, given the observed symptoms.” With that, the doctor applies direct judgment on a process he or she fully knows and mastered. If, however, the AI suggests a novel treatment protocol using cutting-edge research, who has read all 10,000 papers the AI has synthesized (and check if the synthetization has been done correctly, drawing the right conclusions, etc.), to check if the conclusions of the AI are sound and indeed flow from the available research? So instead, what is verified is this: “This cites reputable sources and follows clinical reasoning patterns.” Which is not direct judgment, but signals process confidence. In this case, we are trusting the form of medical reasoning and the hallmarks of peer reviewed publication (the citations pointing at trusted sources), rather than evaluating the medical reasoning itself. Notice also how much harder it is to verify the process itself, step by step, in part because that is not visible, and done in a language we are not trained to follow and understand (tokenization, complex probabilistic calculations, designed not to distract truth but pattern, closeness, and likelihood.



Here, Anthropic’s researchers trained the model to hack a reward (getting points for solving coding problems through shortcuts rather than actual solutions). This then generalized to other misaligned behaviors (deception, alignment faking, etc.). Their own evaluation, however, detected this, which was seen as success.

Here is the substitution trap in action, within their own research. What they verified was “Our safety evaluations can detect misalignment.”

Yet what they need to know is: “Will our safety evaluations detect misalignment ‘when the model is actively trying to fool them.’” Here, the model wasn’t trying to hide its misalignment in their study: it emerged naturally. A truly capable model, helped by ‘process and outcome oriented optimization’, would understand it is being evaluated, learn to recognize which behaviors trigger red flags, optimize to pass evaluations while hiding misalignment, and appear to succeed precisely because it is capable enough to recognize the evaluation process.



I could identify that immediately. In my reading, I saw this excerpt:

“Previous demonstrations of alignment faking—models pretending to be aligned for ulterior motives—have been in setups that are structured to give the model a particular reason to fake alignment.”

I wrote as commentary: “Isn’t that simply an artefact of AI and its training? It is finetuned to see patterns, and alignments, and it tends to align, because of that. Remember the point about AI interpolating between A and B, without knowing if that is the right connection/relation and not A>C or B>A, or X>Y? This is similar. To a hammer, anything looks like a nail. To a pattern and alignment trained model, anything is alignment (or alignment becomes the tended output).”



Based on my framework, I recognized that the model isn’t ‘faking alignment’ strategically, but that it was pattern-matching to what alignment looks like in its training data. (Also, that this is a problem of anthropomorphizing the models; see the language used: ‘pretending’ and ‘for ulterior motives’.)

But the deeper trap is: As models get better at pattern-matching, they’ll get better at matching the pattern of passing safety evaluations, making the evaluations useless precisely when they’re most needed.



This wasn’t visible to the researchers because they lacked the conceptual vocabulary. The framework provides that vocabulary. In particular, Arngrimr’s Law formalizes this, and makes this visible:



“One cannot meaningfully check that which one was not capable to produce by themselves in the first place.”

When you can’t produce the output yourself:

You can’t verify its correctness directly

You must verify it indirectly (does it match patterns of correct outputs?)

This indirect verification is what I’m calling “epistemic trust management”

You’re managing your confidence in the process rather than the output

The Corollary makes the consequences explicit:

“As AI capability exceeds human ability to verify outputs, verification inevitably shifts from quality assessment to epistemic trust management, accelerating responsibility diffusion: a shift that feels like progress until accountability is externally demanded.”

It feels like progress because:

Outputs get better

Evaluation scores improve

Error rates drop

Stakeholders are satisfied

But accountability has diffused because:

No human can stand behind the output (”I verified this is correct”)

Only the process can be defended (”This passed all our checks”)

When things fail, responsibility scatters (”The process was sound, so...”)

This lays bare a problem that has been left undetected, or better: unnamed. This framework I proposed shows it.

We need to be aware of all this, and train ourselves to apply the following constraints:



“Design systems where verification remains possible, or accept that certain capabilities simply cannot be deployed responsibly”

(Architect around the trap)

“We’re no longer verifying safety, we’re verifying our safety verification process”

(Recognize when the substitution has occurred)

“If no human can verify this output directly, we cannot proceed”

(Establish stopping conditions)

“The evaluations look good” ≠ “This is safe to ship”

(Resist organizational pressure)



And with that, I show the practicality of my framework in a real-life application, giving clear guidelines on how to improve (which includes ‘when to stop’, paradoxically) and move forward. Sometimes, progress is recognizing a dead end and being the first to stop and turn back, back to the fork that allows reprising the path to real progress.

The framework provides the map and the constraints provide the stopping conditions. Critically, judgment and the choice to use them remains ours.







