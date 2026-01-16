

Already, the first people have already stepped forward to support me: some with a kind word of encouragement only (which is very important too! I really get wanting to give more, but current realities are what they are. I am much appreciative of this moral support, as well), but also our first members of the Steward Circle and new yearly subscribers!

With that, we’ve officially started this funding drive. Any little bit helps, from a note of encouragement or describing how my work has helped or provided clarity, to a donation in any amount towards my goals.



There is no way back now, either, which feels both overwhelming AND empowering. No way left, but forward and upward! Higher up, and deeper in! Thank you for having been with me on the path leading here, and thank you for joining me on this new endeavor!

Turns out he wasn’t hiding. You just didn’t know what to look for.



For now, I am working on my opening chapters. A truncated version of that will be published here on my Substack, so you can see where I am going with all this. Or better, you’ll be able to see how I am indeed applying the same style, rigor, and depth into this topic of AI, with all its uncertainties, newness, unexplored territory, piercing through the hype and doom pilling alike. It seems so simple, but so many skip this step: what is intelligence, to begin with? You’ll be amazed at how much more clear everything becomes about Artificial Intelligence, the moment we seriously look at ‘intelligence’. And from there, the patterns and implications almost write the next chapters by themselves.



Here is a nugget



While interacting with different AI models (the Large Language Models or LLMs you have heard talked about), I was pressure-testing their training and methodology. One of the AIs I tested (Grok, ChatGPT, and Claude for now, focusing on the biggest ones and the better ‘general’ AIs) give this as answer:



Claude gave me the following admission: “I can’t easily distinguish “many people believe X” from “X is true”.” In short: “I cannot easily distinguish between consensus and truth.”



It explained that admission as follows:

“Your method—going to primary sources, tracing causal chains, checking claims against evidence—requires something I don’t have: the ability to privilege evidence over consensus when they conflict.”



The implications of this are huge, and it confirmed something else I was testing and exploring: AI cannot judge. Judgement is a human ‘superpower’, that often happens before anything is articulated. We then pronounce the judgement, often without explanation. That comes AFTER: we explain, and that, in turn, justifies the judgement. AIs invert that process. (You will see me point out that same flaw a few more times: reversal of proper order). As judgement is pre-articulate, justification is retrospective and communicative. Which makes sense: you cannot justify something you haven’t said or declared yet.



Now, don’t slam the book shut yet, as all this seems to be ‘common sense’. A lot of it indeed is. Yet common sense isn’t all that common anymore. More importantly, in what should be a new law: “Nothing is obvious, until pointed out.” Have you ever opened one of those ‘Where is Waldo’ books? You can spend literally hours pouring over a single plate, and you look straight over Waldo. Until your sibling marches in, and spoils the fun by immediately pointing out the little hat and red-white striped sweater wearing Waldo. Now you cannot unsee it, even weeks later, when you get to that page. It jumps out! How could you have missed it!



Also very important to point out, is the feeling of resentment/defensiveness: you’re angry at your sibling because he/she was able to find and see immediately what you could not. You feel humiliated. Stupid. Even if that isn’t really what was shown by that dynamic. Without unpacking that completely, the point is this: many of us instinctively resist having the obvious pointed out. Especially when it makes us feel as if we should’ve seen it ourselves. Thinking that ‘obvious’ means that ‘everyone should be able to immediately see it’, or in a similar way grasp that which is labeled ‘common sense’. But if it never was pointed out, it could take hours, or days, or years, to figure those things out. And that says nothing about your own abilities.



Think about it: if you were scanning for Waldo’s face, you might’ve felt a little dumb. That IS a very hard detail to pick up on, even with his distinct glasses really focusing his eyes. More likely is that you figured out a perfect tell your eyes can easily spot. For example: looking for the iconic tell-tale striped sweater and hat. Yet each plate messes with your perception in different ways. Some plates make that red-white striped visual very hard to spot, with many false positives. Here those beady glasses-rimmed eyes might have been a better clue to look for! AI is a field even more crowded and chaotic than a Waldo plate. There are many concepts that are poorly or not defined, allowing in many false positive matches, or conflicts. And because it is so new, we don’t have ‘proven strategies’ yet to deal with this search to make sense of it all. That’s not a critique, just an observation.

Back to AI and judgement. We saw that ‘judgement is pre-articulate, justification is retrospective and communicative’. AI does not judge. CANNOT judge. What it offers us instead, is justification dressed up as judgement, emerging not from judgement, but from probability calculations, comparing the prompt to trillions of bytes in training material. The implications are everywhere, and are very important. If we misunderstand what AI is doing and presenting, we outsource our own judgement to a tool that cannot judge...

No single strategy works in every context. Sometimes, what made him obvious before becomes what hides him now.





There is a lot more to say, but that will have to wait for the book itself, properly paced and explained.



So, thank you to those who expressed their support already, and thank you to those who are considering supporting this project, diving deep into intelligence, AI, and the world around us, with the depth and clarity you’ve come to expect from me.



