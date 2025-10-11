One more debunking article.

The article on Chris Martenson showed a serious analyst doing serious work, attempting to follow science and logic as far as our available sources of information allow us. He made 1 critical error that influenced his analysis.

The article on Jason Goodman showed an unethical grifter, out for engagement farming, cashing in on all the speculation and doubts that have been drummed up around the murder of Charlie Kirk.

This next article one will showcase and debunk Peggy Hall. With her, we entered the territory of the woke Right.

First, a quick aside on woke:

In an amazing speech, delivered by Helen Andrews at the 5th National Conservatism Conference in DC, on September 2nd, 2025, she said the following:



“But if you want to put it in a single sentence, you could say that feminization equals wokeness. Everything you think of as wokeness is simply an epiphenomenon of demographic feminization. Think about all the things that wokeness means: valuing empathy over rationality, safety over risk, conformity and cohesion over competition and hierarchy. All of these things are privileging the feminine over the masculine. So if you have ever wondered why wokeness appeared out of nowhere when it did, that is my hypothesis that all of the institutions that began admitting women in the 1970s eventually got enough women that they were able to reorient them.”

This really helped me understand ‘woke’. It is not a ‘left’ thing, the ‘right’ has it too. What about this definition: Woke is when you allow emotions to guide you, at the cost of rationality. Connections, not arguments. Impressions, not observations. Feelings, not facts. Softer personal truth against the harsher universal truth. (Agree? Disagree? Want to add or polish this definition? Share your thoughts in the comments!)

Since I don’t have the privilege of being a woman when talking about this, I have to add this disclaimer: I am not claiming that the feminine is less than the masculine. (Neither does Mrs. Andrews, btw.) There is a place for each to shine in their full strength. Complementary, not adversarial, nor hierarchical.

There is a reason why it is specifically fatherless children who suffer the most. A father helps his children to take risks, how to control emotions, how to be independent. Mom wants little baby to remain a baby, cared for by her, while dad thinks of the child grown up and how to prepare the child for life. The differences are real. Mom wants to care for the emotional well-being of the child, while dad is intent on teaching problem-solving and toughness/risk-taking. A child needs both aspects to become a well-rounded adult, no doubt. But without the father, there is too much emphasis on emotional well-being, which deals with how the child feels NOW. A father will emphasize rationality in problem-solving (and risk-taking: there is an art to it, should never blindly, nor ‘for the rush of it’, which is feeling based), being much more mission oriented: not the now counts, but the future goal that was set and is being worked towards.

Does that mean that every father acts one way, and every mother the other? Or that single mothers working and sacrificing to keep their children well-fed and in school are any less heroic than single fathers? Absolutely not.

Notice that Helen Andrews talks about ‘feminization’ as a negative, not ‘women’. Nor ‘men’, either. ‘Masculinization’ would also be a negative, but is much less present in society.

Woke is when people act on their emotions, in the here-and-now: ‘valuing empathy over rationality, safety over risk, conformity and cohesion over competition and hierarchy’. Makes so much more sense. People on the left are woke when they value the safety of the illegal immigrant, advocating equality in everything, feel safer in conformity, etc. “Woke”. But the right can be just as woke, when they surrender rationality, risk-taking, and hierarchy and instead act based on emotions, conformity, and an artificial equality that attacks/undermines authority.

Case in point: Peggy Hall.

Let’s take a look at her latest article: “Why Would Charlie Kirk “FAKE” His Own Death?”



Yeah, she wrote that. That really caught my eye.

She begins addressing ‘naysayers’ pre-emptively (boy, does she need any help and cover she can get), and her mission statement is actually quite good:



“Here at The Healthy American, we stand for truth. And separating truth from deception (or what I call reading between the lies) requires critical thinking.”

Nice pun, too. Catchy. Truth, against deception, through critical thinking. What’s not to like? That is exactly what I attempt, as well.

But sadly, this is only the wrapping. She immediately destroys this excellent foundation. Take a look:



“Critical thinking requires asking questions and not accepting the mainstream narrative, which is generally put into place to propagandize you, usually by manipulating your emotions so you are easier to control.”



Wait, what?



Not accepting the mainstream narrative is ‘critical thinking’?

Quite contrary: this statement is the OPPOSITE of critical thinking, as it requires NO thinking. Take the mainstream narrative, and reject it. Absolutely ZERO thought processes required. Blind rejection. This isn’t even ‘distrust’ anymore. Bright point: she realizes that manipulating emotions makes people easier to control. As if she’s warning people of the attack she is about to unleash on them (did you know that this forewarning is a typical demonic practice?)

It starts immediately.

She paints a straw-man through an absolute: people ‘who could never imagine that there are bad guys out there.’ I’ve met some naïve people in my life, but only very few that naïve. This is just the setup, creating the automatic reflex: “But I am surely not that gullible and naïve! I think critically! Just like Peggy Hall!”

Because next she feeds her real attack: “The gullible and the naysayers would prefer to “trust the plan” and “watch the show” believing that big government, big banks, big pharma and big tech are somehow there to help you. You know, for the common good.”

A mix of 2020 conservative talk, when conservatives grappled with the election steal (how could Trump have lost against a candidate who barely left his basement and couldn’t draw a crowd?): ‘trust the plan’, ‘watch the show’ were mantras to ward off despair and disbelief. Many conservatives believe there IS a plan, even if they don’t take that as a call for passive observation instead of active participation to be part of that much needed change. But ‘big government”? That is a left idea. Or Rino. “Big pharma, big banks, and big tech” are Marxist boogeymen, or the tools used by the bourgeois to control the masses. “There to help you!”, echoing Reagan’s famous quip “I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.”

People heard about of all those things, in negative connotations -as the whole structure of the paragraph makes sure to suggest and underline- and it draws in everyone, left, center, or right. Where does Peggy see herself? Who is she really targeting here? She quickly touches upon what she calls a stumbling block people grapple with: “Why would they do this?”



In the video she linked to the main idea was the stereotypical general conspiracy stuff: “they want the world to burn, because out of that chaos they will build their new word order; chaos confuses people so they are easier to control, etc.” All in very vague and broad terms. “THEY”.

Then she begins her article. She explains: We don’t need to prove something wasn’t done, it is up to the media, law enforcement and/or government to prove the narratives that they put forth. Now she’s calling for the government and media to provide the narrative and proof for it? As if they don’t already do that?

Did Peggy not just say that we need to think critically, and that this meant ‘not accepting the mainstream narrative’? This is Peggy creating confusion, so she can control her gullible audience, looking at her to tell them what and how to think. Can’t make that up.

Still, she offers an antidote: It is up to us to notice, assess, and evaluate what we are being shown and told, and determine if it passes the smell test. True enough, if only she properly applied that herself.

So, let us notice! She then links to two videos.

The first one, published by her on Oct 7, is titled “Would Charlie Kirk “Fake” his own death?”

In it, she touches upon the same ideas as this article, so I will deal with it as explained in the article.

(Spoiler alert: she does not give a definitive answer, but ‘suggests’ that is likely and very possible.)



The second video, also by her, from Oct. 9, is titled: “Charlie Kirk – Weird signs & symbols” which appears to be a rehashing of the same topics as the first video.

There, proof that SHE noticed! Explained in TWO videos!



And now she will tell you, so you too can know and accept it. If you disagree, of course, you likely just are one of those gullible naysayers, blind to the lies the government is telling us all. (Goodness, the tension created by this rank hypocrisy is unbelievable...)

Good. Here comes the part I was waiting for. Facts, sources, and proper interpretation. Let’s take a look at her claims and evidence. But don’t hold your breath.

She begins by questioning ‘Why would Charlie do this?’

“This” being ‘faking his own death’, but in this question presented as a fact, very subtly. There was no debate about this, no proof, nor discussion. Accept it.

So, ‘Why would Charlie Kirk pretend to be a conservative Christian just to deceive people?’

Since conservatives, Peggy explains, with their guns and weariness of government oppression and tyranny, are the hardest nuts to crack. So instead of forcing them -which they would resist tooth and nail- you trick them into accepting more government control and tyranny.

Solution: create a hero, kill him (or stage the killing), and institute gun control, surveillance, and government-backed health screenings. All in name of that hero, of course. And this time, not just accepted by the conservatives, but asked for by them.

Deceivers are gonna deceive, she claimed. Either they start out good, but get corrupted along the way; they have an agenda from the beginning; or they were born into ‘evil families’, bred and groomed to deceive. All three scenarios, Peggy insists, are possible for Charlie Kirk.

But what she does NOT believe is possible, is that Kirk was shot and killed by a sniper, nor that anyone in his organization planned it, nor even that Israel was involved.

No, because she believes Charlie wasn’t shot at all!

The reasons? There was no bullet, no blood, no body, no burial.

“You can try to justify all those things, but there is no reasoning that makes sense.”

There it is again, very subtly: suggesting that any counter is not reasonable. Woven throughout, like a bewitching spell, absorbed through repetition.

She immediately claws back: “Do I know if Charlie is alive or dead? No… but either is possible.”

She strings together ‘possibilities’, which she invites you to look at all together, see the links, add something with a glimpse of truthfulness, and then declare it all true, of course.

Here the ‘facts’ begin.

“Who knows what happened to him after his “security team” jumped into action like it was a well-rehearsed plan, dragging him off to a private vehicle because there was not ambulance on the scene, as strange as that is.”

Because it WAS a well-rehearsed plan!

If his security team was properly certified and trained (and they were), this is exactly what would be expected of them, to jump into action immediately, on reflex, drilled in through countless hours training for just that moment. That there was no ambulance right next to them is not that strange. While having EMT personnel on site for larger gatherings is indeed required, there is not always a requirement to also have an ambulance on site, just having them within 5-10 minute distance is acceptable. The Timpanogos Regional Hospital is 2.5 miles away from campus, in normal traffic 5-7 minutes away. There are other hospitals nearby, 3 within 7-12 minutes driving. In this case, Charlie was brought to the Timpanogos hospital in a private car (likely staff or security detail vehicle) within 1-2 minutes of the shooting. How long it took them to get there we don’t know, but likely not very long. It is very possible that Charlie was in an OR within 10 minutes of being shot.

“In a true emergency, it would take a moment for people to realize what just happened.”

True for normal people, NOT true for trained responders. And the trained responders present jumped to action right away, per that training.

“There would have been FIRST AID RENDERED AT THE SCENE, not a bunch a guys dragging off an injured man without FIRST ASSESSING THE INJURY.”

There WAS first aid rendered on site, immediately after Charlie got shot. Within 1 or 2 seconds after the shot rang out, the body guard standing to Charlie’s right pushed Charlie down to the ground, per protocol: don’t keep the protected person in plain sight, but into concealment.

Right after, we see people rush to him, jump over the table, and RENDER FIRST AID.

For a great, very information video, check out this video by Gary Melton from Paramount Tactical (seriously, do watch this one! And give Gary a like and follow.)



It shows exactly that: the team around Kirk jumped to action, saw the neck wound, applied the correct dressing. We can tell by the way they moved Charlie’s right arm around: after you watched that video by Gary Melton, you will recognize this care unfold when you re-watch that scene, and now recognize the actions by the people present, doing exactly what Melton demonstrated.

Next, they dragged him off immediately: they HAD assessed Charlie’s injury, and realized immediately that Charlie needed very urgent care. No time to waste, waiting for an ambulance. Even an ambulance couldn’t add any other treatment. Charlie needed an operating room, surgeons, blood transfusions. Ambulances typically do not carry blood for transfusions with them, after all.

“Come on, man! 😂 You know that looked staged once you look at it carefully.”

The ignorant don’t carry the burden of knowledge. All the elements I pointed out, or as shown by Gary Melton, are very specialized things. She has no clue whatsoever.

“Dragging off an injured person could cause more trauma and injury. It was totally ludicrous.”

Unless waiting would cause certain death. Then you move the victim out of there as fast as you can... That fast reaction and moving to a car shows that they DID assess the injury: very critical, needs specialized medical care ASAP, and acted accordingly.

“Just about as absurd as the security team NOT drawing weapons to protect Charlie...”

Peggy has watched too many movies. The core protective detail does not draw weapons to engage an enemy, as their first priority is the protected person. Those in the business reading this, correct me if I am wrong: you only draw your weapon when you have visual on an actual immediate threat that can be taken down. If you are under sniper fire, drawing a weapon and then scanning around where that sniper might be, is painting a huge target on yourself. “Look, I have a weapon, I am part of the armed team of your opponents! I am looking for you! Please don’t shoot me until I find you!” Add to this the huge crowd all around? Those guards were very well trained NOT to draw their weapons immediately. Again, sheer ignorance.

“Anyone who has been through emergency training knows you would have TAKEN COVER not run out into the open not knowing what and where the threat was.”

Hence the bodyguard pushing Kirk down, where he and others were rendering aid behind cover, assessing that no further shots were taken, then rushing the victim out of harm’s way towards urgently needed specialized medical care. They did everything by the book.

So no, not a poorly performed show, but proper training and protocol at display.

After this show of ignorance, Peggy abruptly mentions that Utah Valley University is a ‘hot-bed of CIA activity’, offering the largest national security program in the country. (Which isn’t even true.) Which leads her to conclude that ‘the whole thing stinks’. Amazing deductive work there, Sherlock!



She mentioned some other elements, but did not elaborate, just added for effect, but I will deal with it, anyway, since I see similar claims elsewhere.

First, there was no bullet.

This is wrong. Early reports indicate that a bullet WAS found, albeit fragmented.

Second, no blood.

This appears often, but is so wrong. It shows that people making that claim, looking at grainy, enlarged video frames, without any specific knowledge or experience, did not even bother to check that claim.



The earlier video by Paramount Tactical shows similar evidence, including video fragments.



Pictures are courtesy of @MsJaneDoeUKnow on X.

Next: no body.

I have no idea what she is talking about, here. Of course there was a body. The open casket showed it. People jumped on all kinds of ‘strange things’ they ‘noticed’, such as his skin color (talk to embalmers who prepare bodies for open caskets: nothing strange there, at all, this is make-up, foundation), strange look in the face (again, normal: when you die, the normal tonus of our facial muscles, the way they typically are -in a state of some tension- goes away, which can create a ‘different’ look in the face), etc.



Lastly: no grave.

This is moronic. In this current climate, where anti-Kirk activists are destroying memorials people have set up, I think it very wise that the family has NOT disclosed where Charlie Kirk’s grave is located. Keep it secret, keep it safe.

So next. Was Charlie ‘in on it’?

It is a possibility, Peggy tells us.

More inuendo, no facts, no sources. Just claims like this:

“Remember, when people believe in an agenda, they will do whatever it takes to carry it out. Perhaps Charlie really was pro-gun control. Maybe he thought the government should have more power over people. What better way to catapult these policies into being that to pretend you were killed so that your followers would go along with these measures that normally they would have been against.”

Peggy creates these circular arguments of ‘possibilities’, that at some point touch upon recognizable elements (such as calls for gun control when it comes to trans shooting clubs and such, which are calls by random people in the immediate aftermath of Kirk’s murder, not actual policy proposals).



AHA! This is then ‘proof’ that the whole circle of possibilities ‘must’ also be true! It is inane, but that is how this way of influencing works. String people along possibilities (so you won’t get cornered when facts might contradict you), and add in one or two that touch on truth, or are actually true, interpret those in line of the narrative you want to instill, and voila, you have ‘evidence’ you can focus on, and your followers now have the whole string tagged as ‘true’... Very sneaky, and sadly rather effective on people who don’t think critically.



Which keeps all of Peggy’s fans safe, as they are the critical thinkers. Even though Peggy doesn’t teach them, nor shows them, how to actually think critically.

Peggy then posts a family picture, showing Charlie, his sister, and his parents, in front of a Christmas Tree. Charlie looks in his late teens, as my guess. ‘Photo-shopped’, is the verdict: the clothing outlines look fuzzy! (Go look at your own 15 year old family pictures: recognizable in at least some?)

But look at this picture of Peggy, from her own substack ‘About’ section:

Gasp... Fuzzy clothing outlines! Photo-shopped!

Then more ‘perhaps, possibly, maybe’, and this clincher: “A more far-fetched theory (or is it?)...”

Charlie is a fabricated character, plastic surgery enhanced, or safely living in another country, or he was wearing a mask before, and now walks around with his own face again, unrecognized by all, laughing about the stunt he pulled off... (Yup, all ‘possibilities’ she mentions.)

She then shows several pictures of Charlie, showing a “relatively large skull and unusually close-set features,” very unusual, and indications of a mask! Proof? A CIA video talking about mask tech. It is possible, hence it is true. Somehow. Maybe. (Or isn’t it?)

Her next part tries to explain how Charlie was ‘part of the club?’

With question mark, of course. To make sure the proof she ‘noticed’ is covered in plausible deniability. But wink, wink...

She analyses a poster used by Kirk to promote his book ‘The College Scam’.



Masonic hand gestures (yeah, our hands can only do so many postures, there will be overlap), hidden symbols (33, masonic highest level!), a book titled ‘Freedom’ that is stacked upside down (satanic inversion!), it does not end. Other posters are similarly pulled apart, looking for any link that can be stretched to satanists and such.

The silliest is the attempt to pass the Turning Point symbol (see above) into an ouroboros, the self-eating snake, ‘symbol of death and rebirth, important in Egyptian worship of the underworld and Greek magic traditions. Just sayin’!’ Not making any accusation here, you know. Just sayin’...

What a stretch. The obvious explanation, a circle showing a return to the starting point, a ‘turning point’, with starts and stripes, points at what TPUSA stands for. Advocating and working towards a return to conservative ideals. No snake needed. There is no ‘eating’ of the blue by the red arrow, either. Similarity is NOT proof of an actual link! (You would be surprised, though, how many people do think like that.)

Two can play that game. See this image?

That is the logo for her substack: The Healthy American.

It possibly shows the initials of a certain German corporal with the mustache... But ‘inverted’ (and you know what that means)!!

Even the colors match, and the use of white and red with the circle. But without the black, because, you know, ‘the blacks’... Just saying, it is possible!



And all that very impressive analysis and digging work by Peggy leads her to this brilliant conclusion:



“So yeah, no, I don’t believe Charlie was assassinated by a lone gunman named Tyler (see my previous substacks about the name); nor do I believe Israel thought Charlie was a threat and so “took him out.”

If that’s the case, how do you explain no bullet, no blood, no bloody trail, no burial and all of the other oddities and anomalies?”



Yeah, how impossible to explain any of those ‘oddities and anomalies’, right?



“The conclusion I draw, based on evidence (or lack thereof) is that this was yet another psychological operation designed to deceive, traumatize, terrorize and thus control the emotionally-affected populace so that the powers-that-shouldn’t-be could inflict and impose their intended and long-planned agenda.

Or as they say: Order out of chaos.”

She herself is the one preying on emotionally-affected people, with fear of ‘cabals’ of demonic led people as stick to drive them into her stable. Not that those cabals don’t exist, but here, in this case, to claim that Charlie Kirk was NOT killed but member of said cabals? Sorry, to ‘suggest’ that such is ‘possible’. Nothing she claimed was factual, but either flat-out wrong, a complete stretch, or wild assumptions, used to jump to all kinds of conclusions.



(Notice also the fawning comments from adoring fans interspersed all throughout, reinforcing that SHE is the good teacher, offering the real truth, helping people to ‘read between the lies’, in order to emotionally attach them to her.)



“Share this information with others who have the intelligence to understand it.”

Another cult classic (ha!): creating inner circles where people can ‘belong’, with a touch of pride, set apart as ‘those with the intelligence to understand it’. Do not underestimate that appeal! How gnostic, by the way: they have secret knowledge, gnosis, and the intelligence to grasp those truths, seeing through the lies! Elite club of elite thinkers!



Then again, I did provide the link to her article at the beginning. I did quote her article extensively, and everything I stated can be checked against her full article, and the truth that can be learned with even a very quick search.

Then again, I did provide the link to her article at the beginning. I did quote her article extensively, and everything I stated can be checked against her full article, and the truth that can be learned with even a very quick search.



This is ‘woke’. Emotion. Building on ‘connections’, not arguments. Based on ‘impressions’, not observations. Using ‘feelings’ over facts.

In this case, served with a rich sauce of cult-like programming, leading people to trust her, and accept her conclusions, even though there is no argument, no proof, to justify anything called ‘conclusion’.



This is part of our conservative circles, in various shapes and forms. Granted, the most wacked, but still rather pervasive. How many of you were skittish when I mocked her tendency of seeing demonic, satanic, freemason elements? Because you know they exist, and should not be mocked carelessly, nor discounted? It is that spark of recognition she is trying to farm, and cultivate into sympathy. Rather perversely so.

Well, I did mock it all. I proclaim Christ as my King and Lord and Savior. So I mock evil, which has no hold over me. Even though here I also and primarily mocked a senseless attempt to use those themes of satanic and masonic symbolism to scare people, to add a layer of mystique and occult to her text, with her as the wise woman, the gatekeeper showing her followers secret knowledge that only they, the initiated, intelligent enough to understand, will fully grasp. It is a scam.



But it also enforces and amplifies those wrong ideas, about no bullet, no blood, no body, no grave. Linked to secret societies we by default have little to no information about, but that are scare. Makes people feel uneasy. Makes them doubt everything they see, with all this extra noise added to the mix.



So with this, I end my series of debunking videos. (For now, one never ones what craziness will come up that begs for a good old refutation.) It shows 4 different types of conspiracy theories. There always will be conspiracy theories (which are only called ‘conspiracy’ until publicly and generally proven to be correct). It is good to question (but it is not easy to do that well, as Goodman and Peggy show; they themselves do it wrong, and the people supporting and spreading their work don’t do questioning properly either). It is good to be critical. It is bad to stop trusting completely. Trust, but verify! Critical thinking is essential, but also not an easy skill to master. We all have biases, and they can play up unexpectedly.

I like and appreciate theories such as that of Chris Martenson. I am weary of the Goodmans and Peggies out there, and the many people who amplify them. I get that it is exciting to feel on the ‘inside’ of a select circle. But it does not help the common cause.



So, here are the 4 types:



My own (not debunked, ha!): Fact and logic based assessment, using publicly available data points, structured in such a way that the final assessment needs to be able to account for ALL data points, without contradiction. A different way of analysis than most I have seen. The ones that eventually will become proven. (And yes, this is a challenge regarding my analysis. In good Charlie Kirk fashion: PROVE ME WRONG!)



Martenson: Smart theory, generally good methodology, just a misinterpretation. A crucial one, but still.

Goodman: horrendous work, grifter, assumptions, deception. Really muddies the water, playing into the latest releases and movements.

Lastly, Peggy: Woke. Emotional. Powerful because of those emotions. Of a very different caliber. Not about ‘what happened’, but ‘what do I feel happened’.



Thank you for making it this far!



If you like my analysis, like and share!