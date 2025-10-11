ArnGrimR

cgg
3d

Maybe the week after Kirk was murdered but before the memorial service, I heard Walter Kirn on a podcast say there were a lot of people left and right making a lot of money off of the tragedy. Which is just gross. This sounds like one of them though.

FWIW, I think it is weird to argue he is still alive because why would you do that to your kids? You could make the argument his wife could be "in" on it, but that's a stretch- who would want to live like that? I also saw the interview with one if the guys that was in the car with him going to the hospital - they apparently had a difficult time getting him in the car because he was so big; they basically went to the hospital with one of the doors partly open and one almost fell out. But when he described Kirk's eyes starting to look off into eternity, that is when I knew he died in the car. If you have ever seen someone die, that is a very good description. You see the soul leave the eyes in a way that cannot be acted. It changes you and I will admit I was up late at night for a a few weeks when I witnessed it.

Morgan Leake
3d

She immediately claws back: “Do I know if Charlie is alive or dead? No… but either is possible.”

Peggy is pushing the Schroedinger’s Kirk theory….

