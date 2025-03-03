This last Friday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House. After a private meeting with Trump and his staff, they held a televised meeting in the Oval Office. We all know how that ended: with quite the fireworks. Depending on who you ask, either Trump and Vance were extremely rude and boorish, or else Zelensky greatly disrespected the Oval Office, Trump, and the whole American people. That disparity in opinion is based on watching the same 5 or so minutes, guided by and filtered through prior opinions.

However, if you look at the full exchange, all 49 minutes and 22 seconds of the official White House video, which view arises?

Trump starts, and welcomes Zelensky.



From the beginning, he stresses the need for a deal, with Russia, to bring about peace. Trump is very clear as to why he is pushing for peace: “The big thing is the number of soldiers being killed.”

“This was supposed to be over very quickly, and here we are three years later.”

Comment: Not quite. It was people in the West who claimed that this war should have been over in a few days, this never was part of the Russian planning and stated goals. The reason was a misguided understanding of modern warfare between peer or near-peer armies, the vast distances in Ukraine, and, frankly, the desire by many in the West to paint Russia as negative as possible. “They can’t even win this war in a few days: so much for their so-called superior army!”

At the same time, Russia DID want a quick end, but not without achieving its goals. It never wanted a full war, it never wanted to kill Ukrainians, who the Russians considered to be a brother-people, cut from the same stock as they were. The template was the annexation of Crimea: when the ‘little green men’ came into Crimea, the Ukrainian army bases simply surrendered, and refused to fight. Many of their officers were Red Army trained, and new the Russian officers. Many of the soldiers were East-Ukrainian, meaning that they were ethnically Russian, or linguistically Russian, and were very sympathetic to the Russians coming there, in light of the US-led coup against the rightfully and democratically elected president, Victor Yanukovich, the Maidan revolution that was carried by brown-shirts from Azov and Right Sector, among other actual Neo-Nazi groups in Ukraine, and the strong anti-Russian oppression the unconstitutionally installed new regime had instituted.

Russia’s ‘shock-and-awe’ campaign did NOT obliterate civilian infrastructure such as bridges, electricity plants, communication hubs, radio and TV stations and broadcasting centers, railroads, command and control centers, etc. as American invasions typically begin with doing. The rapid advances, to the outskirts of Kiev as was getting huge parts of the north and east of the country, dangerously close to getting Odessa and Kharkov, and linked the 2 Donbas territories that had resisted the central Ukrainian regime since 2014 with Crimea (finally restoring the water flow to the peninsula, the cutting off of which was a clear violation of the Geneva Convention). Putin and Zelensky immediately started negotiations, and after almost 20 draft versions, both sides were ready to sign. Zelensky was to meet up with Putin in Istanbul, Turkey, and restore peace. The key points included the neutrality of Ukraine, meaning it would not enter NATO and that Ukraine would never allow NATO or other foreign troops to be stationed on their territory. Another important point was the reduction of the Ukrainian army.

In return, Russia would withdraw all their troops. Russia would keep Crimea, but Luhansk and Donetsk would return to Ukraine, as autonomous regions. Ukraine would get fast-tracked help to join the EU, and would receive official and binding safety guarantees, including from the US, UK, China, and some other countries.

This plan, which would have ended the war within a month of its start, was blocked by the West. UK prime minister Boris Johnson flew to Kiev, and told Zelensky in very clear terms to NOT accept any deal. The peace talks broke off, and the fighting, with strong western backing, continued, costing the lives of countless Ukrainians. (See this article for the full story)



So in short: Putin was thinking of how the annexation of Crimea went down (see the second half of my 2nd article on the Russian-Ukrainian war here), but miscalculated the military build-up enabled by Minsk 2, and the pervasive propaganda within Ukraine, led by the Neo-Nazi groups that had been given top positions within the Ukrainian government and army. Even the peace talks in those early weeks, when about to bear fruit, were thwarted and halted by the West (in part because of the staged ‘massacre’ in Bucha, see this article for more details). It was supposed to be over quick, but through negotiations, in Putins calculation, not through warfare and military means, as the Western experts claimed.



What IS true, is that the toll of the killing is enourmously high… Trump understands that all too well, and it drives him to the moral imperative to do all he can to stop the fighting and the killing.



The meeting continues:

“I think we’re going to sign the agreement at the conference in the East Room in a little while, right after lunch. [...] It’s somewhat of an exciting moment, but the really exciting moment is when they stop the shooting and we end up with a deal. And I think we’re fairly close to getting that, and an honor to have you.”



Zelensky replies, affirming:



“And really, I hope that this document, first document, will be first step to real security guarantees for Ukraine, our people, our children. I really count on it.”

From the beginning, he shows glimpses of his agenda:



“And of course, we count that America will not stop support. Really, for us, it’s very important to support and to continue it. I want to discuss it with details further during our conversation and, of course, the infrastructure or security guarantees, because for today, I understand what Europe is ready to do. And, of course, I want to discuss with you what United States will be ready to do.”

From the beginning, Zelensky pushes towards security guarantees, and tries to reach what he wants to obtain through pressuring the US. “Don’t stop supporting us. I understand what Europe is ready to do, where do YOU stand?”

Next, however, he starts to make clear there is no compromise, even just by how he describes Putin:



“And I really count on your strong position to stop Putin. And you said that enough with the war. I think that it’s very important to say these words to Putin at the very beginning of war, because he is a killer and terrorist. But I hope that together we can stop him.”



He even said it literally: “And, of course, no compromises with the killer about our territories. But it will be later.”

His list is ready: “And, of course, we need very much the air defense.”



Not just air defenses, or the licenses to produce those systems themselves, but also troops: “I want to speak about the contingents,” Zelensky stated, “And we know that Europe is ready. But without United States, they will not be ready to be as strong as we need.”



We’ll come back to what Zelensky means here, talking about ‘contingents’.

Next, the emotional tug: “they stole 20,000 of Ukrainian children.” This keeps coming up, and tugs the heart-strings. But is this claim true? About 6.8 million Ukrainians have fled Ukraine because of the war. Of those, about 1.3 million fled to Russia. Not because that was the only option, but because they did not trust the treatment they would get at the hands of the Ukrainian military, who has been shelling civilian targets since 2014. As part of efforts to keep children in orphanages and boarding schools safe, Russia evacuated a number of children from Ukraine to safer areas in Russia.

As TASS reports, with the mediation of Qatar 17 Russian children from 11 families have been brought from Ukraine to be reunited with their loved ones in Russia, while 95 Ukrainian children from 75 families have been brought back to their relatives in Ukraine and other countries.

Now, has everything been done properly, in the midst of war, invasion, and the incredible uncertainty of who died, is missing, etc.? Most likely not. Can Russia be blamed for evacuation children from the war zone to safer places? Hardly. Thousands of Ukrainian children are missing within Ukraine itself, as well. I do not intend that as a ‘whataboutism’: ‘but they do it too!’. It only serves to point out that during a war, with the massive movement of people, decisions have to be made, things happen. 14 million people are displaced by the war, of which only 6.8 million fled the country. The rest stayed within Ukraine. The chaos of war, the problems with communication across the front-lines, etc. all contribute to situations where children end up where they don’t belong.

The Guardian reported on the challenges to keep children and women safe, even in Europe. “On Tuesday, due to concerns around human trafficking, the Polish government introduced amendments to a newly passed bill, which outlines Poland’s responses to the refugee crisis, Polish Press Agency reported. The amendment raised the minimum sentence for human trafficking from three to 10 years, and the maximum prison sentence for sex trafficking of children from 10 to 25 years. Poland’s deputy interior minister, Maciej Wąsik, said: “We want to send a clear message to the criminals who are trying to exploit the tragedies of the refugees.””

Again, not to point fingers around, but simply to show the reality. There is a difference, though: the Ukrainian children in Russia aren’t ‘missing’. Russia claims those children were ‘evacuated’, and cared for, to the best of their abilities, Ukraine claims they are ‘stolen’ and trafficked. At this point, I haven’t seen firm evidence of actual wrongdoing. The point remains: this claim by Zelensky was an emotional appeal, a primer, to set up the stage and force the answer and response he wants to get from Trump.

After the children came the plight of prisoners of war in Russian captivity. Zelensky claimed maltreatment, and showed ‘before and after’ pictures. Trump agrees this is tough, and asks ‘We want to get that ended, right?’

At this point, the meeting is opened to questions from the media. The first question asks about how much will be invested with the Rare Earth deal, and how that deal would provide long-term security for Ukraine. Trump explains the need for rare earths, and then says this: “Everyone’s talking about security. I said let me make the deal first. I have to make the deal first. I don’t worry about security right now. We have to have a deal because right now last week 2,000 soldiers died on both sides. They’re losing 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 a week. [...] And you know, they’re not American soldiers, but they’re Russian soldiers and they’re Ukrainian soldiers, and we want to be able to stop it.”

After blaming Biden’s administration for mismanagement, Trump explains the security for Ukraine in the deal: “But this is an incredible agreement for Ukraine because we have a big investment in their country now, and what they have very few people have. We’re able to really go forward with very high-tech things and many other things including weaponry that we’re going to use in many locations but that we need for our country. This allows us to do this.”

Zelensky added that the framework of the deal would allow LNG terminals in Ukraine, and that this would add to the security of the European continent. Here, too, he started to push back against Trump: “President Trump said that they made less support but they are our friends and they are our very supportive partners. They really gave a lot, Mr. President, they really…”

Trump dismissed it quickly: “They did, but they gave much less.”

After another question to Trump, about who he compares himself to, a loaded question was directed to Zelensky: “Do you feel like the U.S. is on your side, that President Trump is on your side at this moment? What do you think?”

Trump jumps in: “He wants to know… Do you think that’s sort of a stupid question? I guess we wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t.”

Zelensky answers, affirms he thinks Trump is on their side, but again pushes back against Trump. “The president speaks about the people and the soldiers which are dying, but they came to our territory, they came to our land, they began this war and they have to stop.” Zelensky followed up with stating that he hoped Trump and ‘some other allies’ would stop Putin, withdraw these enemies/troops from Ukraine.

The next question was about concessions both presidents thought Zelensky would have to make. Trump replies: “I think you’re going to have to always make compromises. You can’t do any deals without compromises.”

Trump looks at Zelensky, who hesitates. As reporters keep firing questions, Trump motions to another reported to ask a question, which drowned out Zelensky’s beginning of an answer.

The question is again rather silly: will your legacy be that of peacemaker? Trump gives a short answer. The next question is for Zelensky, again a stupid question: “Why don’t you wear a suit?”

An important thing to point out: the media is jumping at this, accusing Trump of being elitist, insensitive, stupid. “Even Winston Churchil came to the White House in a jumpsuit during WW2!”

Of course, this was not Trump, but that reporter. Some realize that, however, but still try to blame Trump: “Trump chosen reporter asking Zelensky why he didn't wear a suit.” This is becoming rather ridiculous, especially in light of the fact that during this very same meeting, just a few minutes later, Trump would stand up for Zelensky and his choice of clothing, puting the journalist in his place! Why don’t we hear about that?



Trump is then asked if he would keep sending weapons to Ukraine even there is no peace. Trump affirms, he does not rule out more weapon shipments, but restates his desire to end the war very quickly. The follow-up question asked if that means Trump would provide security guarantees. Trump’s answer is important: “I don’t want to talk about security yet because I want to get the deal done. You know, you fall into the same trap like everybody else. A million times you said over and over, I want to get the deal done.”

He seems to be chastising the reporter for asking that question, for thinking that the answer is the traditional security guarantees, such as troops on the ground the way France and the UK seem to be going to do, or are talking about. “You know, we have security in a different form. We’ll have workers there digging, digging, digging, taking the raw earth so that we can create a lot of great product in this country. So, in that sense, you have something.” The presence of American workers and interests, in Trump’s mind, seems to be the security he wants to offer Ukraine. Allow us to invest in your country, and we will defend our investments.

A next question probes much deeper: “You had Hilary McCrory and Keir Starmer at the White House this past week, both of whom praised your courage and conviction to lead the pathway towards peace. Part of that involved, though, reengaging in Russia and diplomatic relations, something that previous leaders lacked—the conviction to do so. What gave you the moral courage and conviction to step forward and lead that?” Trump loves the question, and answers with a clear moral imperative: “I feel I have an obligation to try and do something to stop the death.”

At this point, Zelensky jumps in: “If I can answer...” Trump points towards Zelensky, and agrees: “Please!”

As the press corps settles down a bit, Trump continues, countering the previous stupid question to Zelensky: “And I do like your clothing, by the way,” effectively putting that journalist in his place, as I had referenced earlier. Zelensky nods approvingly. “I have more serious things to answer than such question.”

This now was Zelensky’s moment. He had something to say, and here it comes... He talks about the ceasefires, and explains that Putin, since 2014, broke the ceasefire 25 times.

Here Zelensky is referencing the Minsk agreements, in particular Minsk 2. It is true that there have been violations of the ceasefire imposed by that agreement, at the hands of the Russians. But also, numerous times, by Ukraine (see here). Former German Chancellor Merkel and French president Hollande admitteded in 2022 that Minsk 2’s main merit was to buy time for Ukraine to regroup and rearm their military, with the help of NATO training.

Ukraine knows first-hand that a ceasefire without security guarantees is pointless, as it allowed Ukraine to reform their military, so it is easy to blame Putin now for breaking the agreement as a reason Ukraine would never accept a peace agreement or cease-fire without solid security agreements. What does that mean in Zelensky’s eyes? He explained: “Strong army is enough because Putin’s soldiers are afraid of our soldiers when we are strong enough. If we are not strong enough, if we are empty, if our storage is empty, we can’t defend our land.” This shows his thinking, and explains Zelensky’s ultimate goal for this meeting and his actions at the Oval Office: he is not looking for aid, but for strength, for power. Weapons. Troops. American troops.

Next, another emotional claim: “Putin today is using ballistic missiles on our hospitals, schools, and so on.” Well, yes and no. No, Putin is not targeting civilians. Yes, he is shooting at hospitals and schools, because Ukrainian units have used those buildings as base or cover. This has been documented and admitted even by Amnesty International. “Ukrainian forces have put civilians in harm’s way by establishing bases and operating weapons systems in populated residential areas, including in schools and hospitals, as they repelled the Russian invasion that began in February, Amnesty International said today.”

Zelensky continues to explain: “Security, when we speak about security guarantees, when the Europeans are ready for contingencies, they need USA backstop. If there will not be United States, we will never have any strong contingencies from the Europeans because they don’t want to divide allies.”

What does that mean, then, ‘contingencies’? Military Watch Magazine explains: “A number of countries in the European Union have been discussing contingencies for the deployment of ground forces to Ukraine, accordingly to a recent report by the Associated Press.” AP’s article indeed discusses that: “The nature of the peace deal will determine the size and location of the European contingent. Zelenskyy has insisted on at least 100,000 to 150,000 troops. Media reports have speculated about a 30,000-40,000 strong force.” Zelensky wants not just European troops in Ukraine, but also American troops!

Interestingly, Military Watch Magazine admitted: “Western advisors, logisticians, combatants, and other personnel have since early 2022 played a very central role on the ground in the Ukrainian theatre, ranging from British Royal Marine deployments for frontline combat operations from April that year, to the Forward Observations Group American military organisation which confirmed the deployment of its personnel to support a Ukrainian offensive into the Russian Kursk region in August. Reports of English, Polish, and French speaking personnel in combat have emerged repeatedly on frontiers from Bakhmut to Kursk.”

In a cross-talk with journalists, asking who would pay for rebuilding, Zelensky answered emphatically: “This is the rule of the war. During all the centuries, all the history, this is the rule of the war. Who began those pain? This is the rule.” And of course, Putin began that war. Question is: did he? True, Russian army columns invaded Ukraine in February 2022. But was that really the start of the war?



What about the Maidan revolution, started by Victoria Nuland and other Americans, using Ukrainian Neo-Nazi groups as muscle on the ground? What about the decidedly anti-Russian laws, banning the Russian language, culture, education, and even the Ukrainian Orthodox Church was outlawed and persecuted as ‘Russian collaborators’? What about the increased violence against the ethnically and/or linguistically Russian population in the East of Ukraine? What about the bloody repression of the protests by that part of Ukraine, wanting their duly elected president (Yanukovich) back? This started as a civil war between the unconstitutional Ukrainian government, installed after the US-led Maidan coup, and protestors in the Donbas oblasts.

Trump is then asked if he wants to place himself between Ukraine and Russia, or only with Ukraine. Trump replied that he wants to be in the middle, and stop the fighting. He tried to temper Zelensky, when he stated: “And it’s wonderful to speak badly about somebody else, but I want to get it solved.”

After some other questions to Trump, he is asked if he envisions a trilateral summit with Zelensky and Putin. Trump replies: “I don’t know, but well, they don’t like each other, I can tell you that. They do not like each other, this is not a love match, and it’s unfortunate, that’s why you’re in this situation.”

Zelensky chimes in on the negotiations. He gives another dig at Trump: “any negotiations, it’s understandable that two sides of the war, not Russia and the United States, because this is not a war between Russia and the United States, this is a war of Russia against Ukraine and Ukrainian people, so these two sides will be, anyway, will be at the negotiation table.” He is still very upset about the fact that the US and Russia are holding negotiations without him, and without the Europeans. This is a dig at Trump, directly.

He relegates the US as ‘a partner’ of Ukraine, meaning as a guarantee of power, through American troops and weapons. Zelensky isn’t done, and now defends the importance of Europe. “I think Europe is very important, I want to speak about it with the President.”

Europe understands, he says, as “all Europeans really recognize that we are defending life”, and “yes, between, like the President said, you have big, nice ocean, big airs between us, but if we will not stay, Russia will go further to Baltics and to Poland.”

Zelensky concludes, very strongly: “it’s a fact, and when he will go there, if we will not stay, you will fight, you are American soldiers, it doesn’t matter, do you have ocean, or not, your soldiers will fight.”

Trump rejects another question, trying to get back on topic: “I want to talk about making a deal, getting peace.”

When Trump mentions how a lot of cities in Ukraine are destroyed, Zelensky interrupts Trump, correcting him.

Next, Trump ignores a question probing what Putin told Trump that made Trump feel assured that Putin wanted peace, and gives an evasive answer.

The next question grilled UK prime minister Keir Starmer. “Prime Minister Farmer claimed repeatedly that his government believes in free speech, and does not engage in censorship, but his custody of his government arrests people for memes and fraud crimes, and even more words than this, pressuring American companies to censor Americans on his behalf, how can he be a reliable, structurally partner in these decisions that are demonstrably false on such important lines?”

Trump answered that he spoke with Starmer about this, and reaffirmed his commitment to free speech. Here Trump invited Marco Rubio to weigh in, as well as J.D. Vance, who gave a strong definition of what that means to Americans: “This is really important – we believe Americans have the right to speak their mind, even if we in this room disagree with them. They have the right to speak their mind in the public square, which is often online these days, and we’re going to defend that right, as it pertains to American companies and American citizens, vigorously if we have to.”

When a reporter brought up that a lot of the minerals are in areas occupied by Russia (Zelensky interrupted to say ‘very good question’), Trump sidestepped that, and give an incredible non-answer, not even acknowledging the problem for the deal, as offered by Zelensky who is not in control over a good portion of the rare earths he is offering the US in concessions: “So we’ll take a look. I’ll study that and I’ll see.”

When pushed who would protect those minerals, Trump simply stated: “They’ll be protected. The agreement will protect them.”

After a dig at CNN, the meeting continued with a question to Trump, asking how he’d respond to Polish people who worry that he is too much aligned with Putin. Trump’s reply is strong: “Well, if I didn’t align myself with both of them, you’d never have a deal. You want me to say really terrible things about Putin and then say, “Hi, Vladimir, how are we doing on the deal?” It doesn’t work that way. I’m not aligned with Putin. I’m not aligned with anybody. I’m aligned with the United States of America and for the good of the world.”

Next, Trump again points at a problem with Zelensky: “You see the hatred he’s got for Putin. It’s very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of hate. He’s got tremendous hatred, and I understand that. But I can tell you the other side isn’t exactly in love with, you know, him either. So it’s not a question of alignment.”

Here, J.D. Vance jumps in, settling the question in a masterful way: “So look, for four years, the United States of America, we had a president who stood up at press conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin. And then Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant chunk of the country. The path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy.” Game. Set. Match. No, the answer lies not in vilifying Putin, but in engaging with him.

Now Zelensky jumps in, and questions what Vance just stated, about his view that the US needs to engage in diplomacy, not chest-thumping against Putin. Zelensky pointed out that in 2014 Putin invaded and took Crimea, and nobody stopped him. He then brought up several points of contention, where he accused Putin of breaking deals, killing lots of Ukrainians, not exchanging prisoners. But then Zelensky directly challenged Vance, rather arrogantly: “What kind of diplomacy, J.D., are you speaking about? What do you mean?”

“I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country.”

Zelensky again tries to interrupt, pushing the idea that only strength (i.e. American boots on the ground in Ukraine, wielding lots of American weapons) matters, and Vance pushes back, strongly. This is where most of us have seen the clips from.



“I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office, try to litigate this in front of the American media. Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring it into this country.”

Still, Zelensky interrupts, arms defiantly crossed over his chest, challenging Vance again: “Have you been to Ukraine that you can say what problems we have?”

Vance is now unleashing. “Do you disagree that you’ve had problems bringing people into your military? And do you think that it’s disrespectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”

Zelensky is not backing down, and brings back his earlier dig against America. “First of all, during the war, everybody has problems, even you, but you have a nice ocean and don’t feel now, but you will feel it in the future.”



Here Trump jumps into the fray: “You don’t know that.”

As Zelensky keeps pushing, Trump gets more forceful: “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel.”

Even now, Zelensky is flat-out arguing with Trump: “I am not telling you. I am answering his questions.”

But Trump is not having it: “Because you’re in no position to dictate that. Remember that. You’re in no position to dictate what we’re going to feel. We’re going to feel very good. We’re going to feel very good and very strong. You’re right now not in a very good position. You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad…”

All this time, Zelensky is countering Trump, disagreeing, interrupting.



Trump continues without pausing: “Let’s be right about it. You’re not in a good position. You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards. Right now, you don’t have cards. You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III. And what you’re doing is very disrespectful to this country that’s backing you. Far more than a lot of people said things could have.”

Gambling with WW3…

That is NOT an exaggeration. I will put all the facts properly in a separate article later, but if you see how Ukraine (and the West) has been prodding Russia, attacking their nuclear installations and early warning systems (which has ZERO strategic or tactical value for Ukraine in this war), attacking the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, multiple times, they are playing with fire. Russia even changed their nuclear posture over this, pushing us all so much closer to nuclear war… And for what?

This is where Vance jumps in again: “Have you said thank you once in this entire meeting? No. In this entire meeting, have you said thank you? You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October.”

Many people in the media jumped in this, and gave reels of moments where Zelensky said ‘thank you’. Well, if you have kids, you might have seen similar things: “Yeah, mom, thanks, but where is the other stuff I wanted?” Yes, the words ‘thank you’ were used, but without any gratitude. The proof I have to make such a claim, probing the heart of Zelensky? MSNBC, in a video from a year ago. Biden had just approved another 1 billion in weapons for Ukraine, and Zelensky, in his meeting with Biden, kept bugging him about all the other stuff he wanted from the US: more weapons, troops, more money, more missiles, more planes... To the point that even ‘sleepy Joe’ got so angry, that he lashed out: “Look, you could be a little bit more grateful”

Zelensky is now petulant, as he tries to dismiss Vance: “Please, you’re saying that if you speak very loudly about the war...”

Again, Trump jump in, defending his VP: “He’s not speaking loudly. Your country is in big trouble.” Zelensky tries to bud in again: “Can I answer?”



Trump is having none of it: “No, no. You’ve done a lot of talking. Your country is in big trouble. You’re not winning. You have a damn good chance of coming out okay because of us.”



“We gave you, through our stupid president, $350 billion. We gave you military equipment and your men are brave but they have used our military equipment. If you didn’t have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks. In three days. I heard it from Putin. In three days.”

Vance tries to get back on track, sort of: “Except, there are disagreements, and let’s go litigate those disagreements rather than trying to fight it out in the American media when you’re wrong. We know you’re wrong.”



Here Trump says something very curious: “But you see, I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on. I think it’s very important. That’s why I kept this going so long.”

He continues: “You have to be thankful. You don’t have the cards. You’re buried there. You have people that died. You’re running low on soldiers. It would be a damn good thing. Then you tell us, I don’t want a cease fire. I don’t want a cease fire. I want to go and I want this.

Look, if you could get a cease fire right now, I tell you, you take it so the bullets stop flying and your men stop dying. Stop the war. But I think you don’t want to say that to you.”

The next part is a horrendous part, where Zelensky doesn’t get the clues at all but keeps whacking around blindly: Trump is angry, and lecturing him, but Zelensky keeps interrupting, keeps fighting back, trying to defend his actions and words in that meeting, even going so far as to keep reminding Trump that Biden and Obama were his president at those times (so take responsibility, Trump! YOUR presidents, YOUR fault!) Trump took that personal, and lashes out: “That was with Obama who gave you sheets and I gave you javelins. I gave you the javelins to take out all those tanks. Obama gave you sheets.”

“In fact, the statement is Obama gave sheets and Trump gave javelins. You got to be more thankful because let me tell you, you don’t have the cards with us. You have the cards, but without us, you don’t have any cards. It’s going to be a tough deal to make because the attitudes have to change.”



“In fact, the statement is Obama gave sheets and Trump gave javelins. You got to be more thankful because let me tell you, you don’t have the cards with us. You have the cards, but without us, you don’t have any cards. It’s going to be a tough deal to make because the attitudes have to change.”

Trump laid down the truth, and reminded Zelensky where he was, who he was speaking to, and who he was attacking.

A split second of silence is filled in by a journalist, seemingly oblivious about what just had happened in the Oval Office between two heads of state. “What if Russia breaks the ceasefire?”

Trump, clearly still agitated, replies a bit snidely to that reporter who also seems to try to engage Trump in debate: “What if anything? What if a bomb drops on your head right now? Okay. What if they broke it?”

Trump talks about how Putin would respect him, even if Putin did not respect Biden or Obama. Trump pointed out that Putin remained calm, even when he was accused of interfering with the US (the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax). “It came out of Hunter Biden’s bedroom. It was disgusting. And then they said, “Oh, the laptop from hell was made by Russia.” The 51 agents. The whole thing was a scam and he had to put up with that. He was being accused of all that stuff.”

At the end, he turns again to Zelensky: “The problem is I’ve empowered you to be a tough guy and I don’t think you’d be a tough guy without the United States and your people are very brave, but you’re either going to make a deal or we’re out. And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty, but you’ll fight it out, but you don’t have the cards. But once we signed that deal, you’re in a much better position, but you’re not acting at all thankful. And that’s not a nice thing. I’ll be honest. That’s not a nice thing.”

Then Trump ends the meeting, with another curious statement: “All right. I think we’ve seen enough. What do you think? This is going to be great television. I will say that. All right. We’ll see what we can do about the reaction. Thanks.”

Aaaand, CUT! As if it was all staged, set up, planned.



Well, perhaps not planned, but, as a friend pointed out, thoroughly gamed out. Trump and Vance were moving along well prepared skirmish lines.








