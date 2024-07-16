ArnGrimR

Home
Archive
About
Trump shooting update: no second shooter in water tower
Closer look at the evidence
  
ArnGrimR
12
Trump assassination attempt: separating fact from fiction
Where truth is stranger than fiction...
  
ArnGrimR
18
Israel and the Palestinian Conflict, Part 3: Modern Israel
A look at the modern State of Israel
  
ArnGrimR
Israel and the Palestinian Conflict, part 2: A historical perspective
Israel in the past
  
ArnGrimR
1
Israel and the Palestinian Conflict, part 1: Introduction
Primer on complex thinking
  
ArnGrimR
3
Second biggest loser of the debate: DEI
How misapplied ‘inclusion’ became the DNCs albatross
  
ArnGrimR
6

June 2024

Red-pills and parables
A guide and encouragement
  
ArnGrimR
Biggest loser tonight: DNC and Media
Let no one make you skip the question how no one knew until today
  
ArnGrimR
5
Louisiana Ten Commandments Mandate
Improvement or error?
  
ArnGrimR
1

May 2024

Trump: Convicted fellon
Lawfare run amok
  
ArnGrimR
6
Has the West gone insane?
How Western powers steer us toward a nuclear World War III
  
ArnGrimR

March 2024

Attack on Moscow Concert Hall
Initial thoughts
  
ArnGrimR
3
© 2024 ArnGrimR
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture