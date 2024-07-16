ArnGrimR
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Trump shooting update: no second shooter in water tower
Closer look at the evidence
13 hrs ago
•
ArnGrimR
44
Share this post
Trump shooting update: no second shooter in water tower
arngrimr.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
Trump assassination attempt: separating fact from fiction
Where truth is stranger than fiction...
22 hrs ago
•
ArnGrimR
62
Share this post
Trump assassination attempt: separating fact from fiction
arngrimr.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
Israel and the Palestinian Conflict, Part 3: Modern Israel
A look at the modern State of Israel
Jul 15
•
ArnGrimR
2
Share this post
Israel and the Palestinian Conflict, Part 3: Modern Israel
arngrimr.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Israel and the Palestinian Conflict, part 2: A historical perspective
Israel in the past
Jul 11
•
ArnGrimR
6
Share this post
Israel and the Palestinian Conflict, part 2: A historical perspective
arngrimr.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Israel and the Palestinian Conflict, part 1: Introduction
Primer on complex thinking
Jul 8
•
ArnGrimR
11
Share this post
Israel and the Palestinian Conflict, part 1: Introduction
arngrimr.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Second biggest loser of the debate: DEI
How misapplied ‘inclusion’ became the DNCs albatross
Jul 1
•
ArnGrimR
11
Share this post
Second biggest loser of the debate: DEI
arngrimr.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
June 2024
Red-pills and parables
A guide and encouragement
Jun 28
•
ArnGrimR
11
Share this post
Red-pills and parables
arngrimr.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Biggest loser tonight: DNC and Media
Let no one make you skip the question how no one knew until today
Jun 28
•
ArnGrimR
16
Share this post
Biggest loser tonight: DNC and Media
arngrimr.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Louisiana Ten Commandments Mandate
Improvement or error?
Jun 20
•
ArnGrimR
6
Share this post
Louisiana Ten Commandments Mandate
arngrimr.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
May 2024
Trump: Convicted fellon
Lawfare run amok
May 31
•
ArnGrimR
19
Share this post
Trump: Convicted fellon
arngrimr.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Has the West gone insane?
How Western powers steer us toward a nuclear World War III
May 20
•
ArnGrimR
12
Share this post
Has the West gone insane?
arngrimr.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
March 2024
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall
Initial thoughts
Mar 23
•
ArnGrimR
11
Share this post
Attack on Moscow Concert Hall
arngrimr.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
© 2024 ArnGrimR
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts